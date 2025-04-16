KilterHowling LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

KilterHowling LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 23.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,826 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,541 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 14.3% of KilterHowling LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. KilterHowling LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $24,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 383.7% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Passumpsic Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Passumpsic Savings Bank now owns 4,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,233,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 372.3% during the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after buying an additional 10,134 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $186.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $194.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.87. The stock has a market cap of $82.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $169.32 and a 12 month high of $205.24.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.9377 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

