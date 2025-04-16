Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.270-1.270 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.280. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Kinder Morgan stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.95. The company had a trading volume of 11,723,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,978,571. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.94 and its 200-day moving average is $26.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.72. Kinder Morgan has a fifty-two week low of $17.61 and a fifty-two week high of $31.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 8.09%. On average, research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 98.29%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on KMI shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.64.

In other Kinder Morgan news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total value of $498,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 843,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,369,160.40. The trade was a 2.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 75,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total value of $2,011,035.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 220,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,881,148.65. This trade represents a 25.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 129,461 shares of company stock worth $3,506,116. Corporate insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kinder Morgan stock. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,253 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

