Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.78

Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be given a dividend of 0.78 per share on Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.22%.
Kinetik has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.3% annually over the last three years. Kinetik has a payout ratio of 132.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Kinetik to earn $2.48 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $3.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 125.8%.
Kinetik Stock Performance
Shares of KNTK opened at $43.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.17 and its 200-day moving average is $55.36. Kinetik has a one year low of $37.65 and a one year high of $67.60.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Insider Activity at Kinetik
In related news, major shareholder Isq Global Fund Ii Gp Llc sold 3,952,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total value of $219,873,736.53. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,044,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,106,647.60. The trade was a 79.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.71% of the company’s stock.
Kinetik Company Profile
Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. The company operates through two segments, Midstream Logistics and Pipeline Transportation. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, stabilization, treating, storage, and transportation services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and water gathering and disposal services.
