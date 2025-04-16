Kinross Gold (TSE:K) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Get Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$20.46 and last traded at C$20.45, with a volume of 2972211 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$20.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stifel Canada raised Kinross Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Kinross Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinross Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$17.30.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Stock Up 1.6 %

Kinross Gold Cuts Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.81, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$17.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$15.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$17.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is currently 18.84%.

Insider Transactions at Kinross Gold

In other Kinross Gold news, Director George Vincent Albino bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$16.07 per share, with a total value of C$80,369.87. Also, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peters Gold sold 99,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.22, for a total value of C$1,512,061.34. In the last three months, insiders sold 349,670 shares of company stock worth $5,366,186. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Kinross Gold

(Get Free Report)

Kinross Gold is a Canada-based senior gold producer, producing roughly 2.4 million gold equivalent ounces in 2020. The company had 30 million ounces of proven and probable gold reserves and 59 million ounces of silver reserves at the end of 2020. It operates mines and focuses its greenfield and brownfield exploration in the Americas, West Africa, and Russia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.