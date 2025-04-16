kneat.com (TSE:KSI) Shares Up 0.5% – Here’s What Happened

kneat.com, inc. (TSE:KSI – Get Free Report) was up 0.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$6.05 and last traded at C$6.00. Approximately 21,459 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 76,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.97.

The stock has a market cap of C$561.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 597.67 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$6.34 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.82.

kneat.com Inc is in the business of developing and marketing a software application for modelling regulated data-intensive processes for regulated industries, focusing on the life sciences industry. The company has developed Kneat Gx solution which provides management real-time visibility and control and increases product, quality, and compliance.

