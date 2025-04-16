Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS) Price Target Lowered to $36.00 at Barclays

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Barclays from $41.00 to $36.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on KGS. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Kodiak Gas Services from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Kodiak Gas Services from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kodiak Gas Services in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $45.00 price target on Kodiak Gas Services and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kodiak Gas Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.45.

Shares of Kodiak Gas Services stock opened at $33.47 on Wednesday. Kodiak Gas Services has a twelve month low of $24.84 and a twelve month high of $50.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.42 and a beta of 1.52.

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $309.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.82 million. Kodiak Gas Services had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 7.91%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kodiak Gas Services will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Frontier Topco Partnership, L. sold 3,728,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $177,112,157.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,771,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,651,637,842.50. The trade was a 9.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Kodiak Gas Services by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Kodiak Gas Services by 710.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kodiak Gas Services by 1,322.6% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Kodiak Gas Services by 112.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil.

