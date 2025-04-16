Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €39.12 ($43.96) and last traded at €38.76 ($43.55), with a volume of 444070 shares. The stock had previously closed at €38.56 ($43.33).

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $36.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €36.63 and a 200 day moving average price of €34.88.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported €0.74 ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 15.81%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Investors of record on Monday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.7044 per share. This is a boost from Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize’s previous dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 14th. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize’s dividend payout ratio is 54.41%.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's stores offer produce, dairy, meat, deli, bakery, seafood, and frozen products; grocery, beer, and wine; floral, pet food, health and beauty care, kitchen and cookware, gardening tools, general merchandise articles, electronics, newspapers and magazines, tobacco, etc.; gasoline; and pharmacy products.

