Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €39.12 ($43.96) and last traded at €38.76 ($43.55), with a volume of 444070 shares. The stock had previously closed at €38.56 ($43.33).
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on ADRNY
Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Price Performance
Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported €0.74 ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 15.81%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Investors of record on Monday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.7044 per share. This is a boost from Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize’s previous dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 14th. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize’s dividend payout ratio is 54.41%.
About Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize
Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's stores offer produce, dairy, meat, deli, bakery, seafood, and frozen products; grocery, beer, and wine; floral, pet food, health and beauty care, kitchen and cookware, gardening tools, general merchandise articles, electronics, newspapers and magazines, tobacco, etc.; gasoline; and pharmacy products.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Viking Therapeutics Stock Pops But Struggles to Hold Gains
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Qualcomm Stock Just Earned a Fresh Buy Rating—Get Excited
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Meta Stock Holds Upside Potential as Analysts Cut Price Targets
Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.