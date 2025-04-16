Kooth (LON:KOO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Kooth (LON:KOO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 22 ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Kooth had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 7.89%.

Kooth Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of KOO stock opened at GBX 147 ($1.95) on Wednesday. Kooth has a fifty-two week low of GBX 120 ($1.59) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 354 ($4.69). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 143.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 176.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a market cap of £53.95 million, a PE ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KOO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.97) target price on shares of Kooth in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Kooth from GBX 580 ($7.68) to GBX 490 ($6.48) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Kooth Company Profile

At Kooth, our sole purpose is to create easy-to-access online mental health services that work alongside you to provide compassionate and effective support.

