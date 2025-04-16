Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Trading Down 6.9% – What’s Next?

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) was down 6.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.69 and last traded at $1.69. Approximately 786,087 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 7,954,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KOS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Kosmos Energy from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Benchmark lowered Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.60 target price on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.27.

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Trading Down 3.9 %

The company has a market cap of $757.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.25.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Kosmos Energy had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 31.08%. The company had revenue of $397.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.60 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Glass sold 16,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total value of $50,487.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 320,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,120.72. This trade represents a 4.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Josh R. Marion sold 16,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total transaction of $50,369.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 172,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,817.84. This trade represents a 8.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 503,970 shares of company stock valued at $1,572,386. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kosmos Energy

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy in the 4th quarter worth $35,723,000. Patient Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 81.6% during the 4th quarter. Patient Capital Management LLC now owns 17,147,729 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $58,645,000 after buying an additional 7,707,707 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 32,627,567 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $111,586,000 after acquiring an additional 5,906,210 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Kosmos Energy by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 18,743,734 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $64,104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,114,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC now owns 11,421,895 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,063,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

About Kosmos Energy

(Get Free Report)

Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company’s primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.