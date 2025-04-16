KWESST Micro Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:KWE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

KWESST Micro Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:KWE – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 77,300 shares, a drop of 68.5% from the March 15th total of 245,400 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in KWESST Micro Systems stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KWESST Micro Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:KWE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 70,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 2.35% of KWESST Micro Systems as of its most recent SEC filing. 21.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KWESST Micro Systems Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of KWESST Micro Systems stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.22. 127,413 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,161,563. KWESST Micro Systems has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $11.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.69.

About KWESST Micro Systems

KWESST Micro Systems ( NASDAQ:KWE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.63 million for the quarter. KWESST Micro Systems had a negative net margin of 464.74% and a negative return on equity of 412.57%.

KWESST Micro Systems Inc engages in the development and commercialization of tactical systems and ammunitions for military, public safety agencies, and personal defense markets. It provides non-lethal products, including PARA OPS devices and ARWEN products. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

