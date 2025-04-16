LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 233.7% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $55.75 on Wednesday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $53.80 and a 1 year high of $63.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.10.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a $0.2096 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

