LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 27,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in NIO by 138.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,607 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of NIO by 131.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332 shares during the last quarter. Sava Infond d.o.o. acquired a new position in shares of NIO during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in NIO in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in NIO in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 48.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NIO stock opened at $3.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.21 and a 200-day moving average of $4.64. Nio Inc – has a 52-week low of $3.02 and a 52-week high of $7.71. The stock has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.74.

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.14). NIO had a negative net margin of 33.41% and a negative return on equity of 113.83%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.81) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on NIO from $8.90 to $8.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Mizuho dropped their price target on NIO from $4.20 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. HSBC cut shares of NIO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of NIO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of NIO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $4.70 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NIO has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.05.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

