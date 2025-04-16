Leerink Partnrs Issues Negative Forecast for Biogen Earnings

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs dropped their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Biogen in a research report issued on Sunday, April 13th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Goodman now expects that the biotechnology company will earn $2.70 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.84. The consensus estimate for Biogen’s current full-year earnings is $15.83 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Biogen’s FY2027 earnings at $16.45 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $17.95 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank Of America (Bofa) reduced their target price on Biogen from $178.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Biogen from $281.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $244.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $231.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.15.

Shares of BIIB opened at $116.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.06. Biogen has a 12 month low of $110.04 and a 12 month high of $238.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $135.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.96.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The biotechnology company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.01. Biogen had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 16.87%.

In related news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 8,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total value of $1,314,175.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,318 shares in the company, valued at $1,697,926.36. This trade represents a 43.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Biogen by 69.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $180,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Biogen by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 44,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in Biogen by 45.8% during the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Biogen by 367.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

