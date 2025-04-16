Legal & General Group Plc Decreases Position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 329,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,182 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.20% of ExlService worth $14,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EXLS. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ExlService during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,682,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ExlService by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 422,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,755,000 after purchasing an additional 7,694 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its stake in ExlService by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 331,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,697,000 after purchasing an additional 9,859 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of ExlService by 23.2% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of ExlService by 62.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 446,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,040,000 after purchasing an additional 171,912 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXLS opened at $45.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 40.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.91. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.59 and a 52-week high of $52.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.51.

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $481.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.68 million. ExlService had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 23.23%. Sell-side analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 16,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $833,579.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,110,779. This represents a 28.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anita Mahon sold 10,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total value of $484,823.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,336,822.56. The trade was a 10.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,351 shares of company stock worth $2,337,284. 4.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EXLS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of ExlService from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of ExlService from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com lowered ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on ExlService from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.86.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

