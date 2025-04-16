Legal & General Group Plc Has $12.87 Million Holdings in ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its stake in ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 421,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,252 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.43% of ATS worth $12,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of ATS in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $510,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in ATS by 94.3% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in ATS in the third quarter worth $722,000. abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of ATS by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 13,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ATS by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,229,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,486,000 after buying an additional 51,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

ATS opened at $24.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.45 and a beta of 1.10. ATS Co. has a 12 month low of $20.90 and a 12 month high of $35.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.72.

ATS ( NYSE:ATS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. ATS had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 3.27%. On average, research analysts expect that ATS Co. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

