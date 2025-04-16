Legal & General Group Plc Has $13.73 Million Stock Position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,027 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.15% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $13,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,736,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $479,207,000 after acquiring an additional 278,041 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 973.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 421,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,239,000 after purchasing an additional 382,513 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,403,000 after buying an additional 9,075 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $434,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,942,000 after acquiring an additional 4,797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WAL opened at $66.11 on Wednesday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $53.75 and a 52-week high of $98.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.27.

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.03. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 13.14%. Analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.41%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WAL. Barclays cut their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Western Alliance Bancorporation presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.40.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

