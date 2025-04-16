Legal & General Group Plc Has $13.87 Million Position in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,122 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.26% of Piper Sandler Companies worth $13,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 2,183.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 650.0% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 238.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 336.1% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Piper Sandler Companies from $321.00 to $286.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Monday, February 3rd.

Piper Sandler Companies Stock Performance

NYSE PIPR opened at $224.18 on Wednesday. Piper Sandler Companies has a 52 week low of $183.58 and a 52 week high of $351.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $241.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $275.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 1.38.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.81. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 17.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Piper Sandler Companies will post 14.14 EPS for the current year.

Piper Sandler Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 25.44%.

Piper Sandler Companies Profile

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

