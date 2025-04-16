Legal & General Group Plc Lowers Position in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its position in shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Free Report) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 375,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 87,705 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.48% of Veracyte worth $14,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Veracyte by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 714 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Veracyte by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,276 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,909 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Veracyte by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VCYT stock opened at $31.76 on Wednesday. Veracyte, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.61 and a 1 year high of $47.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -211.73 and a beta of 2.03.

Veracyte ( NASDAQ:VCYT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $118.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.73 million. Veracyte had a positive return on equity of 3.02% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Veracyte, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VCYT shares. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Veracyte from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.60.

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

