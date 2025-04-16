Legal & General Group Plc Lowers Stock Holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,927 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.15% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $13,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Values First Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 189.9% in the fourth quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 1,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PNFP. Hovde Group decreased their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $142.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle Financial Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.70.

Insider Activity

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Director David B. Ingram sold 10,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $1,298,934.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,364,256. The trade was a 11.14 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenda Baskin Glover sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $304,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,711.65. This trade represents a 23.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 95,350 shares of company stock valued at $11,421,320. Insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Up 2.3 %

PNFP opened at $94.36 on Wednesday. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $73.62 and a one year high of $131.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.89.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $475.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.11 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 15.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is currently 16.05%.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

