Legal & General Group Plc Lowers Stock Position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its holdings in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Free Report) by 24.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,758,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 568,083 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.57% of StoneCo worth $14,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in StoneCo by 327.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,580,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,817 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,972,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692,558 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 170.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 440,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,962,000 after purchasing an additional 277,963 shares during the period. Commons Capital LLC purchased a new stake in StoneCo during the fourth quarter worth about $383,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in StoneCo by 36.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,190,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,302,000 after buying an additional 1,374,788 shares during the period. 73.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of StoneCo from $5.70 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded StoneCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Barclays raised their price target on StoneCo from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price (down from $19.00) on shares of StoneCo in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, StoneCo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.

StoneCo stock opened at $11.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.05. StoneCo Ltd. has a 12-month low of $7.72 and a 12-month high of $17.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.87.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $582.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. StoneCo had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 13.92%. Equities analysts predict that StoneCo Ltd. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

