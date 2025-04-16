LENZ Therapeutics’ (LENZ) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

LENZ Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LENZ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $38.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 59.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LENZ. Citigroup raised their target price on LENZ Therapeutics from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of LENZ Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of LENZ Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.60.

NASDAQ LENZ opened at $23.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $658.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 0.43. LENZ Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $14.42 and a twelve month high of $38.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.56 and its 200 day moving average is $27.10.

LENZ Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LENZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.04). On average, research analysts anticipate that LENZ Therapeutics will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of LENZ Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in LENZ Therapeutics by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,178,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,022,000 after buying an additional 59,630 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of LENZ Therapeutics by 83.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 822,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,760,000 after buying an additional 374,326 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP purchased a new position in LENZ Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $22,243,000. State Street Corp increased its position in LENZ Therapeutics by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 289,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,865,000 after buying an additional 45,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in LENZ Therapeutics by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 142,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.32% of the company’s stock.

LENZ Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to improve vision in the United States. Its product candidates include LNZ100 and LNZ101 which are in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of presbyopia. The company is headquartered in Del Mar, California.

