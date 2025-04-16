LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Hits New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $53.13 and last traded at $54.15, with a volume of 264409 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.50.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LGIH shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (down from $125.00) on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.33.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.57 and a 200-day moving average of $90.42. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 12.72.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $557.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.56 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Michael Larry Snider sold 1,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.94, for a total value of $83,913.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 27,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,058,125.88. The trade was a 3.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LGIH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in LGI Homes by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,274,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,377,000 after purchasing an additional 54,039 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of LGI Homes by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,504,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,491,000 after buying an additional 6,706 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,395,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,776,000 after acquiring an additional 36,608 shares in the last quarter. Khrom Capital Management LLC lifted its position in LGI Homes by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Khrom Capital Management LLC now owns 1,095,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,965,000 after acquiring an additional 177,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in LGI Homes by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 907,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,168,000 after acquiring an additional 212,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to large institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

