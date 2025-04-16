Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Holdings Lowered by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc cut its stake in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 599,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,654 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.06% of Li Auto worth $14,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LI. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Li Auto by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Li Auto in the 4th quarter worth $129,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Li Auto by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in Li Auto during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LI. HSBC set a $38.50 price target on Li Auto and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Li Auto from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Li Auto from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Nomura Securities raised shares of Li Auto to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Cfra Research upgraded Li Auto to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.73.

Shares of Li Auto stock opened at $23.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.94. Li Auto Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.44 and a 1-year high of $33.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.97.

Li Auto Inc operates in the energy vehicle market in the People's Republic of China. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company's product line comprises MPVs and sport utility vehicles. It offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

