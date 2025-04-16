Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02), Zacks reports. Liberty Energy had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 14.28%.

Liberty Energy Stock Performance

Shares of LBRT traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.45. The stock had a trading volume of 4,064,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,572,695. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Liberty Energy has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $24.75.

Get Liberty Energy alerts:

Liberty Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. Liberty Energy’s payout ratio is 17.11%.

Insider Activity at Liberty Energy

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, CFO Michael Stock sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total transaction of $179,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 717,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,868,218.48. This represents a 1.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

LBRT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Liberty Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Liberty Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of Liberty Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Liberty Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.40.

Get Our Latest Research Report on LBRT

About Liberty Energy

(Get Free Report)

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.