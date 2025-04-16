Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its holdings in shares of Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,344,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.38% of Liberty Global worth $17,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Liberty Global during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Global during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Global in the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the 4th quarter worth $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Liberty Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $24.70 to $12.40 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Liberty Global has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.43.

NASDAQ LBTYA opened at $10.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.88. Liberty Global Ltd. has a 12 month low of $9.84 and a 12 month high of $21.56.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $6.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $7.25. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Liberty Global had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.83%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Liberty Global Ltd. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

