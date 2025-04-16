Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBSR) Short Interest Update

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBSR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, a growth of 117.7% from the March 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 235,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of LBSR opened at $0.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.13. Liberty Star Uranium & Metals has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $0.38.
Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Liberty Star Uranium & Metals
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Beware of BigBear.ai: Insiders Are Selling—Should You?
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- CrowdStrike Stock is a Buy as Cyberthreat Environment Expands
- How to Profit From Growth Investing
- Congress! Who Traded What During the Tariff-Induced Meltdown
Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Star Uranium & Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.