Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBSR) Short Interest Update

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBSR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, a growth of 117.7% from the March 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 235,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of LBSR opened at $0.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.13. Liberty Star Uranium & Metals has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $0.38.

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Company Profile

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp., a mineral resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Arizona and the Southwest of the United States. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, silver, lead, zinc, manganese, and other metals, including rare earth elements.

