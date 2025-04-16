Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc. Invests $501,000 in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 4,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 12.6% in the third quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the third quarter worth $1,124,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Xcel Energy by 17.7% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copley Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy in the third quarter valued at $532,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Devin W. Stockfish acquired 2,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.93 per share, for a total transaction of $149,578.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,272.51. This trade represents a 259.26 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ XEL opened at $70.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.72. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.97 and a 12-month high of $73.38. The company has a market capitalization of $40.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 10.65%. Analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Xcel Energy

About Xcel Energy

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.