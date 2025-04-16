Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 23,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,000. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 591.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth $132,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF stock opened at $50.59 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $50.42 and a 1 year high of $50.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.79.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1277 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This is an increase from JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

