Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases New Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,637,205,000. Life Planning Partners Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,920.2% in the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 8,435,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,876,000 after purchasing an additional 8,315,752 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $302,005,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,804,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,679,000 after acquiring an additional 3,557,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,745,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,620,618,000 after buying an additional 3,362,038 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 7.2 %
iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $74.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.04. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $66.95 and a twelve month high of $78.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.88.
iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile
The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
