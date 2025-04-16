Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 5,523 iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,251,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.5% of Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

IVV stock opened at $540.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $556.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $484.00 and a 1-year high of $616.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $571.38 and its 200-day moving average is $586.19.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

