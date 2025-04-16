LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMDP) Short Interest Update

LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMDP – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 525.0% from the March 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

LifeMD Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:LFMDP traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.77. 2,847 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,475. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.69. LifeMD has a one year low of $20.25 and a one year high of $27.44.

Get LifeMD alerts:

LifeMD Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th were given a $0.5547 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 4th. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.33%.

About LifeMD

LifeMD, Inc operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company that connects consumers to healthcare professionals for medical care in the United States. The company offers telehealth platform comprising RexMD, a men's telehealth brand that provides access to virtual medical treatment for a variety of men's health needs from licensed physician; ShapiroMD that provides virtual medical treatment, prescription medications, patented doctor formulated OTC products, topical compounded medications, and medical devices treating male and female hair loss; NavaMD, a female-oriented tele-dermatology that offers virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers; and prescription oral and compounded topical medications to treat aging and acne; and Cleared which provides personalized treatments for allergy, asthma and immunology, including in-home tests for both environmental and food allergies, prescriptions for allergies and asthma and immunotherapies for treating chronic allergies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LifeMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.