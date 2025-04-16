Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) Price Target Lowered to $179.00 at Morgan Stanley

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $187.00 to $179.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 0.31% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on LECO. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $220.00 to $178.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Barclays increased their target price on Lincoln Electric from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Lincoln Electric from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.00.

Lincoln Electric Stock Down 0.9 %

Lincoln Electric stock traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $178.45. The company had a trading volume of 66,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,181. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.18. Lincoln Electric has a fifty-two week low of $161.11 and a fifty-two week high of $242.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $194.09 and its 200-day moving average is $197.11.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.94 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 40.19%. On average, research analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lincoln Electric

In other Lincoln Electric news, CEO Steven B. Hedlund sold 21,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.47, for a total transaction of $4,536,505.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,777,590.20. This trade represents a 27.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lincoln Electric

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Lincoln Electric by 255.1% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in Lincoln Electric by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 79.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

Further Reading

