LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.40 target price (up previously from $3.20) on shares of LiqTech International in a report on Monday, April 7th.

LiqTech International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LIQT opened at $1.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.55 and a 200 day moving average of $1.79. The firm has a market cap of $14.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 0.93. LiqTech International has a one year low of $1.34 and a one year high of $3.20.

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.02). LiqTech International had a negative return on equity of 76.05% and a negative net margin of 69.76%. The company had revenue of $3.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 million. As a group, research analysts predict that LiqTech International will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LiqTech International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in LiqTech International by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 38,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 11,043 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LiqTech International by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 27,120 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its holdings in shares of LiqTech International by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 207,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 27,300 shares during the period. Finally, Bleichroeder LP increased its position in LiqTech International by 451.4% during the fourth quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 3,182,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,865,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.06% of the company’s stock.

About LiqTech International

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company operates through Water, Ceramics, and Plastics segments.

