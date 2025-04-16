Litigation Capital Management (LON:LIT) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Litigation Capital Management Limited (LON:LIT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 45.40 ($0.60) and last traded at GBX 46.20 ($0.61), with a volume of 102975 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 47.50 ($0.63).

LIT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 182 ($2.41) price target on shares of Litigation Capital Management in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 182 ($2.41) target price on shares of Litigation Capital Management in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th.

The company has a current ratio of 17.54, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 63.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 90.36. The company has a market cap of £103.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 0.31.

Litigation Capital Management (“LCM”) is an alternative asset manager specialising in litigation financing solutions internationally. Through our two business models, direct balance sheet and third party fund management, we create value through our three primary investment strategies – single-cases; case portfolios; and acquisition of insolvency claims.

