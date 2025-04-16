Litigation Capital Management (LON:LIT) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Litigation Capital Management Limited (LON:LIT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 45.40 ($0.60) and last traded at GBX 46.20 ($0.61), with a volume of 102975 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 47.50 ($0.63).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
LIT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 182 ($2.41) price target on shares of Litigation Capital Management in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 182 ($2.41) target price on shares of Litigation Capital Management in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th.
Litigation Capital Management Stock Performance
Litigation Capital Management Company Profile
Litigation Capital Management (“LCM”) is an alternative asset manager specialising in litigation financing solutions internationally. Through our two business models, direct balance sheet and third party fund management, we create value through our three primary investment strategies – single-cases; case portfolios; and acquisition of insolvency claims.
