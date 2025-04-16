Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Lowered to Hold Rating by Baird R W

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Baird R W from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price target (down from $225.00) on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Littelfuse currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $258.00.

Littelfuse Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LFUS opened at $155.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.30. Littelfuse has a twelve month low of $142.10 and a twelve month high of $275.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $209.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.04. Littelfuse had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 8.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Littelfuse will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Littelfuse by 4.4% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 126.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 6,386 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 52.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 3,949 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 0.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 431,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,607,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 6.7% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 4,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

