Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Shares Unloaded Rep. Jefferson Shreve

Representative Jefferson Shreve (R-Indiana) recently sold shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS). In a filing disclosed on April 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in Littelfuse stock on March 13th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CRT – STANDARD UNIT TRUST” account.

Representative Jefferson Shreve also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Block (NYSE:XYZ) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCB) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of IDEX (NYSE:IEX) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of HNI (NYSE:HNI) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Constellation Energy (NASDAQ:CEG) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) on 3/31/2025.

Littelfuse Stock Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $155.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 34.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.30. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.10 and a 52 week high of $275.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $209.44 and a 200-day moving average of $232.77.

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.04. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 5.16%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. Analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.22%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LFUS shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $182.00 target price (down from $225.00) on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 0.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,491,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Littelfuse by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Representative Shreve

Jefferson Shreve (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Shreve (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Jefferson Shreve earned a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University in 1989, a graduate degree from the University of London in 1998, and a graduate degree from Purdue University in 2003. Shreve’s career experience includes working as a real estate executive.

Shreve was elected 7th District Vice Chairman of the Indiana Republican State Committee on January 17, 2018, and was re-elected on March 6, 2021. In 2020, he was selected as a district-level delegate to the 2020 Republican National Convention.

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

