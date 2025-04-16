Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Purchased by Finer Wealth Management Inc.

Finer Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,162 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin accounts for 0.9% of Finer Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Finer Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Stenger Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $1,434,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,115 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,401,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 705 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finward Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 891 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In related news, VP Harry Edward Paul III sold 707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.61, for a total value of $312,925.27. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,265.58. The trade was a 23.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert M. Lightfoot, Jr. sold 3,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.42, for a total value of $1,421,495.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,840. This trade represents a 61.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,133 shares of company stock valued at $3,155,916. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

NYSE:LMT opened at $469.64 on Wednesday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $418.88 and a twelve month high of $618.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $450.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $499.22.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.58 by $1.09. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.47% and a net margin of 7.51%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $3.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Bank of America lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $685.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $565.00 to $515.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $476.00 to $432.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $550.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $536.60.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LMT

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.