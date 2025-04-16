Lotus Resources (OTCMKTS:LTSRF) Stock Price Up 2.8% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Lotus Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:LTSRF – Get Free Report) traded up 2.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.11. 894,188 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 163% from the average session volume of 340,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.
Lotus Resources Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.14.
Lotus Resources Company Profile
Lotus Resources Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of uranium properties in Africa. It primarily owns an 85% interest in the Kayelekera uranium project located in Malawi; and holds a 100% interest in the Letlhakane uranium project situated in Botswana. The company was formerly known as Hylea Metals Limited and changed its name to Lotus Resources Limited in August 2019.
