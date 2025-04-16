Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on LOW. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. BNP Paribas upgraded Lowe’s Companies to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $285.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.74.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of LOW stock opened at $220.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $123.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $234.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $253.76. Lowe’s Companies has a 52 week low of $206.39 and a 52 week high of $287.01.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.10. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 47.55% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $18.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.29 billion. Analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 37.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Net Worth Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 60.9% during the first quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group now owns 8,161 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares during the period. apricus wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 13.2% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,412 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Chris Bulman Inc boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% in the first quarter. Chris Bulman Inc now owns 1,712 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.3% during the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 13,454 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

