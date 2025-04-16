LSV Asset Management Cuts Position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Free Report) by 72.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,400 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XHR. State Street Corp increased its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,152,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,597,000 after purchasing an additional 108,798 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,649,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,135,000 after buying an additional 60,323 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,362,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,102,000 after buying an additional 30,186 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,788,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,580,000 after buying an additional 126,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,126,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,743,000 after acquiring an additional 477,231 shares during the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XHR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xenia Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.63.

Shares of NYSE XHR opened at $9.77 on Wednesday. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.55 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a market cap of $991.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.49 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.16.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $261.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.47 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 1.86% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. This is a boost from Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 373.33%.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

