LSV Asset Management Cuts Stake in Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV)

LSV Asset Management lessened its stake in shares of Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Free Report) by 30.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,000 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Advantage Solutions were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advantage Solutions by 23.1% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 194,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 36,547 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Advantage Solutions by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 604,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after buying an additional 136,276 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Advantage Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Advantage Solutions by 318.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 166,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 126,375 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Advantage Solutions from $5.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADV opened at $1.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $395.33 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Advantage Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.11 and a 12-month high of $4.82.

Advantage Solutions Inc provides business solutions to consumer goods manufacturers and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; and brand-centric merchandising services.

