LSV Asset Management Raises Stock Holdings in CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION)

LSV Asset Management boosted its position in CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Free Report) by 434.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,200 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.06% of CION Investment worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in CION Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $161,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of CION Investment by 54.1% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 27,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 9,518 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CION Investment during the third quarter valued at $127,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CION Investment by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 358,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,261,000 after acquiring an additional 43,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of CION Investment by 108.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 10,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.01% of the company’s stock.

Get CION Investment alerts:

CION Investment Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CION opened at $9.35 on Wednesday. CION Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $8.51 and a 52-week high of $12.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $495.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.43.

CION Investment Dividend Announcement

CION Investment ( NYSE:CION Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $87.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.11 million. CION Investment had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 11.49%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CION Investment Co. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.40%. CION Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 228.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down previously from $11.00) on shares of CION Investment in a research report on Monday, March 17th.

Get Our Latest Report on CION Investment

About CION Investment

(Free Report)

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CION? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CION Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CION Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.