LSV Asset Management Sells 46,863 Shares of RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT)

LSV Asset Management reduced its stake in shares of RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT – Free Report) by 85.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 46,863 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.10% of RCM Technologies worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in RCM Technologies by 6.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of RCM Technologies by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of RCM Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. increased its holdings in RCM Technologies by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. now owns 20,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 7,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in RCM Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCM Technologies stock opened at $16.06 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. RCM Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.18 and a 12-month high of $26.37. The company has a market cap of $121.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.21.

RCM Technologies ( NASDAQ:RCMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The business services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $76.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.00 million. RCM Technologies had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 58.70%.

RCMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of RCM Technologies from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RCM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley upgraded RCM Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th.

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Life Sciences and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

