LSV Asset Management Sells 57,100 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 96.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,100 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,963,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,468,000 after buying an additional 17,552 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,498,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,064,000 after buying an additional 217,143 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Henry Schein by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,169,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,762,000 after acquiring an additional 14,876 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,655,000. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,744,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,700,000 after acquiring an additional 346,420 shares during the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HSIC. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised Henry Schein from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $69.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.10.

HSIC stock opened at $64.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.13. Henry Schein, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.49 and a fifty-two week high of $82.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.84.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.04). Henry Schein had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 2.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 2,604 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.04, for a total transaction of $184,988.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,762,147.20. This represents a 9.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 4,036 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total transaction of $287,161.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,460,251.20. This trade represents a 6.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

