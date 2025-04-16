LSV Asset Management Takes Position in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 21,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 3,875 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 277,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 6,058 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 23,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 6,682 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 590,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,651,000 after purchasing an additional 8,904 shares in the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EBS. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Emergent BioSolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th.

NYSE:EBS opened at $4.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $251.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.40. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $15.10.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $194.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.67 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a negative net margin of 18.55% and a negative return on equity of 9.91%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.77) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emergent BioSolutions announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, March 31st that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the biopharmaceutical company to buy up to 19% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Neal Franklin Fowler sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total transaction of $204,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 101,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,413. This represents a 25.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, provides preparedness and response solutions for accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats in the United States. The company offers NARCAN Nasal Spray for the emergency treatment of known or suspected opioid overdose; Vaxchora vaccine for the prevention of cholera; Vivotif vaccine for oral administration for the prevention of typhoid fever; Anthrasil for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; CYFENDUS for post-exposure prophylaxis of disease following suspected or confirmed exposure to Bacillus anthracis; and Raxibacumab injection for the treatment and prophylaxis of inhalational anthrax.

