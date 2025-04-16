Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Stock Price Down 1% – Here’s Why

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) fell 1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.39 and last traded at $2.42. 18,099,655 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 60,788,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.44.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Cowen began coverage on Lucid Group in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut Lucid Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lucid Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.30 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.69.
Lucid Group Price Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCID. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Accredited Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lucid Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in Lucid Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Lucid Group
Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.
