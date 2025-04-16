MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Price Target Cut to $130.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $160.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 30.67% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Northland Securities raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Monday, February 10th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Northland Capmk raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.15.

Shares of MTSI stock opened at $99.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.09, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.72. MACOM Technology Solutions has a one year low of $84.00 and a one year high of $152.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.71.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.38). MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 13.05% and a positive return on equity of 12.42%. Equities analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Susan Ocampo sold 300,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.13, for a total value of $37,239,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,823,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $598,757,936.68. This trade represents a 5.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 7,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $978,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,806,381. The trade was a 14.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 743,948 shares of company stock worth $92,210,640 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTSI. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 9,400.0% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 76.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

