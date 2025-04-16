Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Stock Holdings Increased by Wasatch Advisors LP

Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,773,828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 484,683 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP owned 1.41% of Magnolia Oil & Gas worth $64,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGY. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 61,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 9,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 40,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MGY shares. Williams Trading set a $29.00 price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.54.

MGY stock opened at $20.28 on Wednesday. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 1-year low of $19.09 and a 1-year high of $29.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.26 and its 200-day moving average is $24.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.57.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 27.82%. The firm had revenue of $326.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.40 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is 31.09%.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, CEO Christopher G. Stavros acquired 2,500 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.05 per share, with a total value of $55,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 892,372 shares in the company, valued at $19,676,802.60. This trade represents a 0.28 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on February 14, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

