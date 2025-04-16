Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Releases Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.060-1.080 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.010. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Truist Financial upped their target price on Main Street Capital from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MAIN

Main Street Capital Stock Performance

Shares of Main Street Capital stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,941. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.01. Main Street Capital has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $63.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.06). Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 89.25%. The company had revenue of $140.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Main Street Capital will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Main Street Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. This is an increase from Main Street Capital’s previous dividend of $0.25. This represents a yield of 7.11%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.37%.

Insider Activity at Main Street Capital

In other Main Street Capital news, insider David L. Magdol sold 100,000 shares of Main Street Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total transaction of $5,805,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 377,182 shares in the company, valued at $21,895,415.10. The trade was a 20.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dwayne L. Hyzak sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total transaction of $6,966,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 402,371 shares in the company, valued at $23,357,636.55. This trade represents a 22.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Main Street Capital

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Main Street Capital stock. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000. Institutional investors own 20.31% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.