Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Cuts Stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 793 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $2,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITA. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 6,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 7,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS ITA opened at $150.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.05. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $126.65 and a 12 month high of $160.18.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

